Namibia: Swapo Youth in Zambezi Denounce Councillor Over Arrest

THE Swapo Party Youth League's branch in the Zambezi region has expressed its disappointment over the arrest of a regional councillor in connection with the selling of alcohol during the Covid-19 state of emergency.

The youth league is also demanding that the councillor should apologise to the public following his arrest and payment of an admission of guilt fine of N$2 000.

Kongola constituency regional councillor David Muluti and a sales lady employed by him were arrested on Sunday for selling beer. They were given the option of paying a fine of N$2 000 each, and paid the fines.

Swapo Party Youth League regional secretary Michael Kachitomwa said in a press statement today that the youth league condemned Muluti's actions and was calling on all Swapo members and other Namibians to also condemn it.

Kachitomwa called on Muluti to publicly apologise for his actions, adding that it tarnished the party's image and brought its name into disrepute.

He further said the party's regional structures should deal with the matter to restore normalcy in the constituency, while noting that the country would be heading to the polls for regional and local authority elections in November this year.

Kachitomwa asked Zambezi residents to comply with precautionary measures advocated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, by washing hands, keeping a safe social distance and also avoiding congregating in big groups of people during funerals, church services, burials, weddings and other gatherings.

Efforts to get comment from Muluti were unsuccessful, after he undertook to respond to a query from The Namibian, but failed to do so.