Namibia: Swapo Youth in Zambezi Denounce Councillor Over Arrest

16 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

THE Swapo Party Youth League's branch in the Zambezi region has expressed its disappointment over the arrest of a regional councillor in connection with the selling of alcohol during the Covid-19 state of emergency.

The youth league is also demanding that the councillor should apologise to the public following his arrest and payment of an admission of guilt fine of N$2 000.

Kongola constituency regional councillor David Muluti and a sales lady employed by him were arrested on Sunday for selling beer. They were given the option of paying a fine of N$2 000 each, and paid the fines.

Swapo Party Youth League regional secretary Michael Kachitomwa said in a press statement today that the youth league condemned Muluti's actions and was calling on all Swapo members and other Namibians to also condemn it.

Kachitomwa called on Muluti to publicly apologise for his actions, adding that it tarnished the party's image and brought its name into disrepute.

He further said the party's regional structures should deal with the matter to restore normalcy in the constituency, while noting that the country would be heading to the polls for regional and local authority elections in November this year.

Kachitomwa asked Zambezi residents to comply with precautionary measures advocated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, by washing hands, keeping a safe social distance and also avoiding congregating in big groups of people during funerals, church services, burials, weddings and other gatherings.

Efforts to get comment from Muluti were unsuccessful, after he undertook to respond to a query from The Namibian, but failed to do so.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.