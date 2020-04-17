Namibia: Trade Union Wants Probe of Agronomy Board

THE Public Service Union of Namibia has urged the government to investigate the Namibia Agronomic Board's take-over of the Agro-marketing and Trade Agency's functions before the process results in job losses.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the union's acting secretary general, Ujama Kaahangoro, said the termination of the agency (Amta) as an agent of the Namibia Agronomic Board (NAB) is about to "leave a sizeable number of workers without jobs unless the state intervenes as a matter of urgency".

The NAB took over all the functions of Amta on 1 April.

Prior to that NAB board chairman Michael Iyambo was quoted as saying the NAB would make job offers to Amta's employees, according to the board's remuneration policy.

Kaahangoro said Namibia faces a bleak economic outlook due to the Covid-19 lockdown, which is threatening employment in the country. "It has started already with retrenchments in the mining sector and will continue to affect many other sectors of the economy and the state should not be seen to be contributing to this quandary," said Kaahangoro.

He questioned the process of transferring Amta functions to the NAB, saying the union has noticed that the NAB has started to appoint employees to perform the functions and duties currently carried out by Amta staff members.

Kaahangoro said this has resulted in two officials from two institutions performing the same functions at Namibia's borders - a move he slammed as scandalous and surreptitious, and which he said was strongly condemned by the union.

"This is an orchestrated game by certain individuals at NAB with personal vendettas against certain executives at Amta to drive the downfall of one state institution at the expense of another," he charged.

Kaahangoro called on agriculture finance minister Calle Schlettwein to collaborate with the minister of public enterprises, Leon Jooste, to intervene and investigate the matter before it results in job losses.

He requested the ministers to halt any advertising of positions currently occupied by Amta staff members and to further direct the NAB to absorb Amta employees before using an external hiring process to fill positions.

He said the majority of the affected staff members at Amta had been transferred from the NAB to Amta with the establishment of the agency.