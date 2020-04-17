Liberia: T-Williams Community Initiative Gives to District#13

T-Williams Community Initiative, a local group donates over 50 bags of 25kg bags of rice to several communities in Montserrado County District#13 as part of its awareness program against the COVID-19.Recipients of the gesture include residents of Bassa Town, New Georgia Gulf and Chocolate City, respectively, among others, all of which are situated in New Georgia Township, Gardnersville.

Program Director, Francis SackorTogba, Sr. says on behalf of CEO Tijanni Williams, the organization is delighted to identifying with government's effort in expelling the coronavirus out of Liberia.He says this is Mr. Williams, who is currently in the United States way of identifying with fellow Liberians back home.

Mr. Togba clarifies that the donation by TWCI has no political undertone, as it was purely meant to reach people in need of assistance during this period of national emergency, especially elderly and physically-challenged citizens.

He adds that the campaign will continue throughout District#13 calls on residents of the district and Liberians at large to follow all prescribed protocols being instituted by health authorities in the country and the World Health Organization as well as the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention to keep safe. According to him, the TWCI is a non-for-profit institution established by the diaspora Liberian Tijanni Williams to help fellow Liberians back home.

The organization recently kicked off out what is described as Pandemic Emergency Assistance Project or PEAP, across the district, which buttresses Government of Liberia's Covid-19 Response Awareness Campaign.

At the official launch, the organization distributed several assorted items, including buckets for hands washing, bleach and detergents, among community dwellers.