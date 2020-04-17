Liberia: Fake Soldiers Arrested

The Joint Security has arrested two persons impersonating as officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).Suspects Tony Koffa and Eugene Shaman were picked up by the Liberia National Police and soldiers of the AFL in Monrovia.

Assistant Defense Minister for Press and Public Affairs Sam Collins, says suspect Sherman, an ex-soldier wore AFL uniform trousers. He was arrested near Bong Mines bridge, Bushrod Island harassing peaceful citizens under the guise of enforcing the State of Emergency and lockdown, while suspect Koffa was arrested in Gainesville community, committing similar unlawful act.

Minister Collins explains the two imposters have been turned over to the Police for investigation.

He assures the public the AFL remains vigilant in enforcing the lock-down but not by brutalizing people.He warns the public to desist from impersonating as security officers, noting that such practice is unacceptable.

Police spokesman Moses Carter discloses the LNP has arrested a total of seven violators who are currently custody for impersonating as national security officers.

Moses promises that the fundamental rights of all residents would be respected by the Joint Security during the State of Emergency and lockdown.

He warns Liberians to abide by all health protocols in the supreme interest of the Country.

President George Weah recently declared a State of Emergency for 21 days and 14 days of lockdown in Monterrado, Margibi, Nimba and Grand Kru counties, described as affected areas.The Legislature is expected to endorse the State of Emergency shortly thru a Joint Resolution from both houses.