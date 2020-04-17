Liberia: Fake Soldiers Arrested

16 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The Joint Security has arrested two persons impersonating as officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).Suspects Tony Koffa and Eugene Shaman were picked up by the Liberia National Police and soldiers of the AFL in Monrovia.

Assistant Defense Minister for Press and Public Affairs Sam Collins, says suspect Sherman, an ex-soldier wore AFL uniform trousers. He was arrested near Bong Mines bridge, Bushrod Island harassing peaceful citizens under the guise of enforcing the State of Emergency and lockdown, while suspect Koffa was arrested in Gainesville community, committing similar unlawful act.

Minister Collins explains the two imposters have been turned over to the Police for investigation.

He assures the public the AFL remains vigilant in enforcing the lock-down but not by brutalizing people.He warns the public to desist from impersonating as security officers, noting that such practice is unacceptable.

Police spokesman Moses Carter discloses the LNP has arrested a total of seven violators who are currently custody for impersonating as national security officers.

Moses promises that the fundamental rights of all residents would be respected by the Joint Security during the State of Emergency and lockdown.

He warns Liberians to abide by all health protocols in the supreme interest of the Country.

President George Weah recently declared a State of Emergency for 21 days and 14 days of lockdown in Monterrado, Margibi, Nimba and Grand Kru counties, described as affected areas.The Legislature is expected to endorse the State of Emergency shortly thru a Joint Resolution from both houses.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.