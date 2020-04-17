South Africa: The Shape of Economic Recovery to Come - U, V or W?

analysis

The last time that global investment markets were this volatile was the Great Financial Crisis. It is creating opportunities for shrewd, and brave, investors.

In February global markets could not contain themselves, and indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index reached extraordinary highs. Less than a month later, in mid-March, markets had fallen between 25% and 35%, apparently pricing themselves for Armageddon.

Since then, weirdly, most markets have delivered positive returns with the S&P 500 up 5%, the JSE Capped SWIX Index up 13% and the All Bond Index up 2%.

This is despite the continued spread of the coronavirus around the world, leaving a trail of death and economic devastation in its wake.

Investors can be forgiven for wondering what is happening.

"In times of crisis, the market always acts as an efficient discounting machine, hence the ruthless manner in which the Covid tragedy was priced into risk assets," said Coronation CIO Karl Leinberger in a note to clients.

The market bounce was encouraged by the $8-trillion injected at record speed into markets by the likes of the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, which has eased liquidity constraints and...