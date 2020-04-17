Mauritius: COVID-19 - New Bill Being Readied to Prepare for Post-Confinement

press release

Mauritius marks its fourth consecutive day with no new Covid-19 infection. Consequently, Government is working on a new Bill which will provide for a legal framework to prepare for gradual post-confinement scenarios.

The Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, who intervened during the press briefing of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19, this evening, through videoconference from the Treasury Building in Port Louis, announced that the new Bill will encompass public health, law and order, employment laws, and finance, amongst others. Provisions will also be made on measures that need to be implemented in case a similar situation arises, he added.

Another issue addressed by the Minister pertain to the distribution of potatoes and onions by the Agricultural Marketing Board (AMB). He stated that 139 tons of potatoes and 46 tons of onions were delivered today to registered dealers while different supermarkets have taken delivery of those products directly from the AMB.

He appealed to the population to be disciplined so as to enable the country to come out of the crisis and progress economically.

Covid-19 situation report

The number of Covid-19 cases, today, stands at 324 with 231 active cases and so far, 81 patients have recovered. The figures were communicated, by the spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye.

Key highlights:

As at date, a total of 9 180 tests have been conducted, including 272 tests today

Nine deaths have been recorded as at now

259 patients including passengers and medical staff are in three quarantine centres

39 patients are at ENT Hospital, 23 patients are receiving treatment at Souillac Hospital, and the Recreational Centre of Pointe aux Piments has18 patients

Dr Joomaye recalled that similar to Mauritius, other Indian Ocean islands namely Seychelles, Reunion Island and Madagascar are also showing signs of decline in the number of Covid-19 cases since the last few days. However, he encouraged citizens to practice good hygiene and added that anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms and seeking treatment at the hospitals, are being tested for Covid-19. Around 100-125 patients are being tested daily, he indicated.

