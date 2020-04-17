Mauritius: Anti-Influenza Vaccination Exercise Temporarily Suspended

16 April 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The anti-influenza vaccination exercise for the winter season 2020, held under special conditions due to Covid-19, will be temporarily suspended, with effect as from Friday 17 April 2020. This year, since the launch of exercise on 6 April 2020, the authorities have noted an increase in the number of people willing to get the seasonal flu vaccine.

As at date, some 183 regions across Mauritius have already been covered and more than 86 000 elderly people aged 60 years and above have been vaccinated. The vaccination team, made up of officers from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and from the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Security, has responded to this unprecedented situation while taking into consideration the availability of the stock of the vaccines.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has places its order for additional vaccines and a new shipment of vaccines is expected in the country, subject to the current situation of air traffic flow and the restrictions at international borders.

The vaccination campaign is a collaboration of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Security, and the Mauritius Police Force.

