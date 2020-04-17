Malawi Army, Police to Enforce Lockdown - to Use Considerable Force, Respect Human Rights

Acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander General Andrew Namathanga have said as the country is preparing ti enter a three-week lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus, they will enforce the strict measurers declared by President Peter Mutharika.

Mwapasa Police will use considerable force to force people out of the streets if they will resist. Malawi Defence Force Commander Major Andrew Namathanga say the police and MDF are prepared and ready to assist with compliance with the 21 day lockdown as declared by President Peter Mutharika.

The two said this at a news conference held in Lilongwe at the Police headquarters.

Army General and acting police chief said they will tighten security including increasing snap checks and patrols.

On his part Mwapasa said the police is there to enforce whereas the MDF will be there to help the police in ensuring that the public comply with the lockdown.

According to Mwapasa Police will use "considerable force" to take people out of the streets if they will resist.

Mwapasa asked Malawians to comply with the guidelines and stay at home.

"But we will make sure not to infringe on human rights," said Mwapasa.

However, he said "in some cases where we are required to use force to arrest the situation, the police officers may use minimal force as prescribed in the law," he said.

Mwapasa urged Malawians to buy more food stuff and grocies as one way of preparing for the "stay at home" lockdown.

Commenting on how markets will be managed, Mawapasa said while the main markets such as Lilongwe and Blantyre will be closed, markets in the locations will still be open within a prescribed time to serve the people.

"Local markets such as Area 25 will be open from 6am to 2pm every day. Once people have bought their necessities, they are requested to go back home and avoid unnecessary travel.

"We do not expect somebody from Area 25 to go to Kawale market. That will not be allowed," said Mwapasa.

On his part, Army commander Namathanga, said soldiers will ensure that they follow their mandate as cited with laws of Malawi.

Namathanga also asked Malawians to follow the guidelines prescribed by health experts such as hand washing and social distancing to be safe.

Mwapasa was flanked by Police administration officer Mwawi Kalua, Richard Luhanga the deputy director of research and planning while Namathanga had the company of Brigadier Blaise Saenda and Colnel Dan Kuwali the head of MDF legal services.

