Malawi: MEC Falls Again As Malawi Supreme Court Dismiss Application to Extend Fresh Elections - With Costs

Nyekhwe! That's the what the locals are saying in local slang describing the decision by the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal to dismiss Malawi Electoral Commission (MEE) application to vary the Constitutional Court order in order to allow the commission extend the period for holding fresh elections.

MEC chairwoman Jane Ansah: Her embattled commission falls again in court

MEC filed the application on the ground that there is Covid-19 outbreak.

But Justice Anaclet Chipeta told the court that the issues which MEC brought are already in the affidavits which the electoral body filed to the court in an appeal case.

The court dismissed MEC outright, with costs.

MEC embattled chairwoman Jane Ansah is a judge of the Supreme Court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares