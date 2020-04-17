Tanzania: Misusing First Lady's Name Lands 2 in Court

TWO businessmen, Nkinda Shekalaghe and Masse Uledi, appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Thursday facing three counts related to fraudulently using the name of the First Lady, Ms Janeth Magufuli.

The charges include publication of false information, obtaining money by false pretences and money laundering.

Before Senior Resident Magistrate Augustina Mbando, the accused persons were not allowed to enter plea to charges because they fall under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

The case was adjourned to April 30, 2020 for mention. Investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution, led by Senior State Attorneys Mkunde Mshanga and Wankyo Simon, are incomplete.

They told the court that on diverse dates between January and March 31, 2020 in Dar es Salaam and other places within the United Republic of Tanzania, through a facebook wall, the accused persons published a message involving the name of the First Lady, while knowing it was false.

It was alleged that within the same period of time and places, by false pretences and with intent to defraud, the accused persons obtained through a mobile phone number registered in the name of Adam Mahamudu Mamba, a total sum of 15,068,650/- from different people.

The accused persons were also charged with money laundering, in that between January and March 31, 2020 within and outside the United Republic of Tanzania, acquired the amount while knowing or ought to know the sum was proceeds of a predicate offence of obtaining money by false pretences.