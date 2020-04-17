Nigeria: 14 Feared Dead in Fatal Motor Accident in Kano

16 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than 14 persons were reportedly killed in a ghastly motor accident along Maiduguri road by Lahadin Makole, Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred late Wednesday night when a Hiace Bus with registration number DAL 116 XA fell down, trapped 22 of the persons and gutted by fire leading to the death of the 14 persons.

The Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed who confirmed the incident to newsmen in the state on Thursday said eight others were rescued alive.

Mohammed said, "We got a distress call at about 11:07 pm and our men arrived at the scene around 11:18 pm at Maiduguri road by lahadin makole, Dawakin Kudu local government.

"A Haice Bus with registration number DAL 116 XA fell down and caught fire, 22 people reported trapped. Fourteen were rescued died while eight were rescued alive.

"Eight people rescued alive includes, Lami Abdullahi Bichi (45-years), Safiya Bello Ganduje (40-years), Ai Lurwanu Bichi (40-years), Sa'ida Sama'ila D/KUDU (46-years), Safiya Danbaba Bichi (35 years), Amina Danliti Bichi (40 years), Binta Sale Bichi (50 years) and about 45 years.

"The Fourteen others were handed over to the security of Gano division," Muhammad however said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.