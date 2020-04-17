Zimbabwe: Marauding Elephants Destroy Crop Which Survived Dry Season

17 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Bulilima — A herd of elephants has invaded Jutshume village in Bulilima, Matabeleland South where they have destroyed the little crop which survived the prolonged draught spell experienced by the country recently.

Most parts of the country received below to normal rainfall, a development which resulted in permanent wilting of crops.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Habakkuk Trust Community Advocacy Action Team convener for the area, Linos Khumalo said the herd suspected to be numbering five has so far invaded six fields and destroyed crops and fences.

"Very few people who planted earlier had a better harvest, but the challenge now is the elephants which are destroying the crops.

"Destruction of the crops coupled with the closure of borders to curb COVID-19 will certainly plunge communities into an early hunger crisis as a significant population relies on diaspora grocery remittances to augment food reserves," said Khumalo who is also a village head in the area.

He said the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and Bulilima Rural District Council officials have already been alerted about the marauding elephants.

Last year, one person was killed by elephants while three people were seriously injured by the jumbos.

Habakkuk Trust is currently assisting the community in coming up with ways of enhancing a timely response from the relevant authorities.

The organisation is also working with the community on enhancing local level mechanisms of ensuring enhanced community participation and involvement in natural resource governance.

Parliament of Zimbabwe recently proposed birth control to curb rising population of the elephants which are complicating cases of human-wildlife conflict.

The seasonal migration of the giant mammals is a common occurrence during this time of the year, often resulting in loss of livelihood and destruction of infrastructure.

ZimParks spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo could not be reached for comment as his number was not getting through.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.