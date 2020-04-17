Africa: COVID-19 Is Dragging Companies Into the Future of Remote Work

17 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tristan Marot

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many companies which had been hiding their heads in the sand to face the new reality of a 21st-century workplace head-on and address their vulnerability. Those who come out on the other side of this lockdown with the least negative effects will be those who embraced this months - if not years - ago.

Our world looks dramatically different. The entire country is under a mandatory lockdown, which was initially supposed to be for three weeks, but is now five weeks with indications that it could be extended even further. Offices are closed and with the exception of a limited few designated as essential service workers, everyone is to be at home.

The ramifications of this, we hope, will be to slow down the infection rate of Covid-19 in South Africa - but in so doing, we are taking a massive economic hit. Many businesses will close permanently because of this lockdown and many individuals will be out of employment, unable to support themselves and their families.

However, not all the effects on business will be negative. The lockdown in South Africa and similar restrictions imposed in other countries across the globe may confirm to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.