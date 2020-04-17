Africa: COVID-19 Is Dragging Companies Into the Future of Remote Work

opinion

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many companies which had been hiding their heads in the sand to face the new reality of a 21st-century workplace head-on and address their vulnerability. Those who come out on the other side of this lockdown with the least negative effects will be those who embraced this months - if not years - ago.

Our world looks dramatically different. The entire country is under a mandatory lockdown, which was initially supposed to be for three weeks, but is now five weeks with indications that it could be extended even further. Offices are closed and with the exception of a limited few designated as essential service workers, everyone is to be at home.

The ramifications of this, we hope, will be to slow down the infection rate of Covid-19 in South Africa - but in so doing, we are taking a massive economic hit. Many businesses will close permanently because of this lockdown and many individuals will be out of employment, unable to support themselves and their families.

However, not all the effects on business will be negative. The lockdown in South Africa and similar restrictions imposed in other countries across the globe may confirm to...