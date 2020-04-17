South Africa: Overloaded Taxi in Fatal Crash Might Have Picked Up Hitchhikers Minutes Before Accident

17 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

Several essential workers were among 15 people killed in a horror taxi crash on the N2 between Mount Frere and Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. The vehicle was overloaded in terms of disaster regulations, but traffic authorities said the vehicle had gone through a police checkpoint a few kilometres before the crash site and had been compliant.

A taxi driver and his assistant, as well as several people who worked in a grocery store and others who had been out shopping, were killed late Wednesday afternoon when the taxi they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. The accident happened between Mount Frere and Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape at around 4.30pm.

It occurred shortly after 11 minibus taxis were turned around at a checkpoint between Graaff-Reinet and Aberdeen after police found that passengers had fake permits to attend a funeral.

Among the disaster regulations announced by the government were restrictions on not only movement but also the number of people allowed in a taxi at any one time.

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, Unathi Binqose, said in general taxi drivers were complying with lockdown regulations.

She said...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

