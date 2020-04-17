South Africa: U.S. Adds Almost $2 Million to SA's Fight Against COVID-19

17 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The US will increase its funding to South Africa's fight against the coronavirus by $1.8m, bringing the total to $2.77m.

The US embassy in Pretoria announced increased funding to South Africa for its response to the coronavirus on Thursday, saying it would support the South African government's critical needs, including surveillance rapid response, case management and risk communication about the pandemic.

This was part of a comprehensive US effort to help SA combat the virus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was already providing technical assistance to SA's National Department of Health and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to contain the virus and mitigate its impact in South Africa.

This included public health experts helping the two institutions develop guidelines for risk communication, identification, isolation, testing and contact tracing for people who may be infected by the virus. The US CDC was also helping the SA government estimate the disease burden, risk factors and transmission dynamics to help stop transmission of the virus. US CDC staff were working in South Africa with the health department and NICD.

