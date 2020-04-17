South Africa: Hunger Stalks Virus-Ridden Streets From SA to the USA

analysis

Food banks around the US are reporting increases of up to 500% in the number of people being supplied with food since the first Covid-19 infections were reported in that country.

While South Africa increasingly seems on the verge of food riots, and is experiencing what could be just the first round of hunger-fueled looting as people are unable to work during the lockdown, one of the world's superpowers is battling to distribute much-needed food. The US is facing severe supply chain disruptions with food industry workers contracting Covid-19 as the pandemic continues unchecked.

American labour unions and food industry experts are warning that the country may have to brace for food shortages as workers fall sick and bulk or panic buying by consumers continues. Globally, food industry experts and suppliers have been saying that there is enough food - but it is the hoarding of groceries that's causing supply chain issues as people everywhere buy more food, as well as household and sanitary items, than they did in pre-pandemic times. Store shelves are often empty of flour, eggs and other staples as they get snatched faster than ever.

This means that normal supply and demand relationships have been thrown...