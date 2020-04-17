South Africa: Life After Lockdown - Enterprises Need to Plan for Physical Distancing and a Cashless Economy

17 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sabine Lehmann

When lockdown ends, people are going to want safe spaces in which to meet, do business and have fun. What can venues do to get ready?

China has ended lockdown in Wuhan, the city where the novel coronavirus first appeared, but it has become clear a return to "normal" life is not on the cards for that city -- or indeed anywhere.

After 10 weeks in lockdown, residents of Wuhan are reeling, with the New York Times reporting that re-opened businesses are facing difficulties in getting back up to speed and that strict regulations on people's movements remain in place.

In South Africa, we should be planning for when we, too, are allowed to venture out. For popular entertainment and tourist venues, this is especially important.

Attractions such as museums, national parks, aquaria and water parks and shopping malls are an important part of the economy and need to be ready to respond to plenty of pent-up demand.

US and UK polls indicate that museums and other cultural attractions will be at the top of the list of places people will want to visit in order to spend time with family and friends again.

Research in the US by Colleen...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

