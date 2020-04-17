Mozambique: No Cash for Government for COVID-19

Not one penny in cash, health donors told the government. Donors will provide $48 mn for the Ministry of Health for COVID-19, and donors will do all the procurement. This is far less than the $700 mn Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane wanted, but close to what the Ministry of Health said it really needed. (Carta de Mocambique 13 Apr) Government is no longer trusted even to buy basic medical equipment. Purchases under way include 140 ventilators, 100 cardiac monitors, 1000 body bags, and other items.

The IMF on Tuesday (14 Apr) announced $15 mn debt cancellation for Mozambique to address the impact of COVID-19. The Jubilee Debt Campaign in London said “The IMF is sitting on $27 bn of reserves and over $135 bn of gold. It can afford to cancel more debt, and now is the time to do it.” On 15 April the G20 finance ministers announced a suspension of debt repayments from 1 May until the end of this year. But the debt will not be cancelled and must be repaid, with interest, in 2022-4.