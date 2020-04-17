Liberia: Bring All of the Technicians Onboard

16 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
The woman appointed recently by President George Manneh Weah to coordinate the country's COVID-19 fight, Mary T. Broh, has taken the bull by the horn by enlisting key technicians on a national structure to lead the fight.

We need trained and experienced public health practitioners, including doctors, nurses and health care workers to defeat COVID-19. And we hail Madam Broh for her line-up of statisticians and other technocrats to execute the job.

With Doctors Jerry Brown, WilehlminaJallah, Francis Kateh and others being brought onboard, Liberia is surely mobilizing frontline commanders to take this global pandemic head-on.

However, what is needed urgently in this fight is government support, particularly funding, logistics and requisite supplies to dispatch professionals in the field.

We are very optimistic that with all hands on deck and proper coordination, divorced of politics, Liberia would, in the words of former NPHIL boss, Tolbert Nyenswah, "get ahead of the curve."

Madam Broh should also mobilize County Health Teams across the country, including the 3,000 contact tracers that were actively involved in eradicating Ebola out of Liberia.

She would need political support at the highest level in order to succeed. Mary has never been a failure. She will not fail in this COVID-19 fight.

Ordinary Liberians too have a role to play in containing and expelling coronavirus out of Liberia, as they did to Ebola in 2015, by observing all preventive health measures.

How we conduct ourselves as a nation in coming months, would demonstrate our sincerity and commitment to defeating the virus and therefore, maintain continuous support from international partners and friendly governments.

This is a fight to save humanity and we need all of our best generals both at home and abroad to join in this war against an invisible and common enemy. With God above and our resolve and resilient to win, victory is certain!

