Liberia: LAF Distributes Food Items to National Athletes, Technical Staff

15 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Amidst the ongoing heath crisis, the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has distributed food and non-food items to national athletes and technical staff.

Thirty-three national athletes, five coaches and a medic on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 received the "stimulus package" at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex from the federation.

According to the president of the Federation, Mulbah Zaza, the distribution was the Federation's way of identifying with the national athletes and technical staff during the pandemic.

Mr. Zaza said the funds used to provide the "stimulus package" was reallocated intended for administrative purpose.

"This is our widow's might. We wish our national athletes and technical staff will, stay safe," Mr. Zaza said.

Mr. Frederick Krah, Vice President for Technical Affairs of the LAF and head of the 'Stimulus Package' intiative said the LAF is proud to identify with the athletes and coaches in this unexpected pandemic.

On behalf of the players, Captain Marcox Captain expressed his thanks and appreciation to the LAF, for the stimulus package, and urged former athletes, technicians and administrators to emulate the LAF. Similar gratitude was also expressed by coach Samuel Cooper, who spoke on behalf of the coaches and technical staff.

Items received by the athletes and technical staff include rice, 2 gallons of oil, plastic bag of detergent powders and chloride and L$800.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.