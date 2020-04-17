Liberia: LAF Distributes Food Items to National Athletes, Technical Staff

Amidst the ongoing heath crisis, the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has distributed food and non-food items to national athletes and technical staff.

Thirty-three national athletes, five coaches and a medic on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 received the "stimulus package" at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex from the federation.

According to the president of the Federation, Mulbah Zaza, the distribution was the Federation's way of identifying with the national athletes and technical staff during the pandemic.

Mr. Zaza said the funds used to provide the "stimulus package" was reallocated intended for administrative purpose.

"This is our widow's might. We wish our national athletes and technical staff will, stay safe," Mr. Zaza said.

Mr. Frederick Krah, Vice President for Technical Affairs of the LAF and head of the 'Stimulus Package' intiative said the LAF is proud to identify with the athletes and coaches in this unexpected pandemic.

On behalf of the players, Captain Marcox Captain expressed his thanks and appreciation to the LAF, for the stimulus package, and urged former athletes, technicians and administrators to emulate the LAF. Similar gratitude was also expressed by coach Samuel Cooper, who spoke on behalf of the coaches and technical staff.

Items received by the athletes and technical staff include rice, 2 gallons of oil, plastic bag of detergent powders and chloride and L$800.