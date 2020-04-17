Sudani Company Donates Medical Equipment to Ministry of Health

Khartoum 4-20-2020 (SUNA) - Sudani Company has delivered to the Federal Ministry of Health the first batch of protective jackets for doctors, which amounted to (300) jackets out of a total of 3,000 jackets.

The company and the Ministry of Health signed on Wednesday the handover contract in the presence of the Executive Director and the General Director of Sudani Company, Sami Yuusif, representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Emergency Street Initiative and the Director of the National Laboratory

The First Director of Societal Responsibility at Sudani Company, Mustafa Muayyad, said that the company has responded to the call for support to the medical cadres as they are standing on the front lines, noting that the company started to rehabilitate the Emergency Section of Dongola Hospital to face the Corona pandemic.

He noted that the company is working to increase the storage capacity of the blood bank, stressing that the company provided forms of technical and technological support to the Ministry of Health, including the rehabilitation of the (9090) hotline within the ministry.

The representative of the federal Ministry of Health has appreciated the support of Sudani Company for the medical cadres and the efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic, adding that Sudani Company provided more than 200 big GSM used by the employees of the ministry and the management of epidemiology, as well as the Internet connection and is which is helping the communication with states via video conference.