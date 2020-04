Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, on Thursday, eulogized to the people of Sudan and South Sudan, Commander Edward Leno who passed away, yesterday.

"The late, Leno, throughout his life, was sincere, patriotic struggler who worked for the issues of his people and his country" The Council said.

The Council expressed its sincere condolences to the family, friends and the people of Sudan and South Sudan over the loss.