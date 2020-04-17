Sudan: Mediation Announces Start of Peace Talks Through Videoconference Sunday

Juba — The South Sudanese Mediation has announced start of direct peace negotiations between the government of Sudan and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, via videoconference technology, next Sunday.

The Deputy Chairman of South Sudan mediation team, Dr. Dio Matok, said after a meeting that was held by the mediation with the components of the Revolutionary Front headed by Dr. Gabriel Ibrahim, Secretary-General of the Revolutionary Front "let me, on behalf of the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, the sponsor of the Sudanese peace negotiations, to thank the European Union, which facilitated the process of direct dialogue via video conferencing technology between the two negotiating parties through the Khartoum and Juba offices to facilitate the communication process."

He also expressed thanks to all the partners in the government side who have been following the progress of negotiations in light of the urgent developments with the mediation, saying that "we hope to reach a comprehensive peace at the set time on May 9."