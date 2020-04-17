Sudan: Mediation Announces Start of Peace Talks Through Videoconference Sunday

16 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The South Sudanese Mediation has announced start of direct peace negotiations between the government of Sudan and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, via videoconference technology, next Sunday.

The Deputy Chairman of South Sudan mediation team, Dr. Dio Matok, said after a meeting that was held by the mediation with the components of the Revolutionary Front headed by Dr. Gabriel Ibrahim, Secretary-General of the Revolutionary Front "let me, on behalf of the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, the sponsor of the Sudanese peace negotiations, to thank the European Union, which facilitated the process of direct dialogue via video conferencing technology between the two negotiating parties through the Khartoum and Juba offices to facilitate the communication process."

He also expressed thanks to all the partners in the government side who have been following the progress of negotiations in light of the urgent developments with the mediation, saying that "we hope to reach a comprehensive peace at the set time on May 9."

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.