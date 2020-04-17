Nigeria: Refugees Commission Delivers Palliatives to IDPs in Katsina

Abuja — The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs has presented truckloads of food and household items to the poor in Dutsinma and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Head, Media and Public Relations of the commission, Mr. Abdul Onu, the agency said that the ceremony was performed at the Dutsinma Local Government Secretariat by the Federal Commissioner for Refugees Commission, Senator Bashir Garba, who reiterated the concern of President Muhammadu Buhari, especially in this trying period occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The materials, according to the statement, include food items such as bags of beans and rice, assorted household items for cooking, drugs and mats, among many others distributed to the beneficiaries on household basis, supported by security agents.

He urged them not to sell the items, but use judiciously for the well-being of their families.

At the Internal Displaced Persons Camp, Garba while urging all agencies in the humanitarian space to pay special attention to the IDPs, assured the readiness of Buhari's administration to continue to better the lives of the people.

According to the commissioner, over 290 camps are existing in the country with huge population of about 2.3 million people.

He said that the federal government cannot do it alone with its little resources, promising that the commission would next week be in Kwara, Kogi and Benue states for similar events.