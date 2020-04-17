Rwanda: What Are Survival Chances of Rwanda's Media Sector?

analysis

Owing to its role in disseminating information, the media industry is considered an essential service as Rwanda and the world make effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The industry has in recent weeks been working closely with government to inform the public on preventive measures on curbing the pandemic, allaying fears founded on rumours, clarifying nature of interventions among other ways.

A majority of media outlets have also availed their platforms for free to the Ministry of Health to pass on information on curbing the pandemic.

Media practitioners have expressed their readiness to continue playing their role in curbing the virus and during the post COVID19 period which will be characterized by economic recovery.

However, the media outlets are facing economic challenges as their major source of revenue, advertisement has dried up.

With the lockdown, a majority of businesses across the country have had to slow down operations and consequently halt expenditure such as advertisements.

This has seen a majority of media outlets uncertain of their survival despite their willingness to play a role during COVID19 and post COVID19 era.

Charles Kakoza, a media owner and journalist, told The New Times that the local media is currently going through a tough time as its revenues are drying up due to fewer advertisements.

He said that while practitioners are keen to fulfill their obligation to delivering factual and timely information to the public, they are uncertain of how long they can remain operational.

Kakoza who is the proprietor of Radio One and TV One gave an instance of his firm noting that they had not let any employee go or deducted salaries but were uncertain of how long they could keep it so.

However, he said that further extension of lockdown could see them have to lay off a majority of employees affecting their ability to disseminate quality news.

Kakoza who is popularly known as KNC told The New Times that as government and other parties plan stimulus packages for various economic sectors, it is important to consider the media among sectors eligible and in need of a bail out.

Noting that the economic impacts of the pandemic would become more evident after the lockdown, he said that reduction of advertisement budgets, a major revenue source for media was likely to persist for a while.

In response to the challenges, he called upon government to look out for the media's survival chances.

Officials say that the sector has an important role in the face of the crisis and challenges.

Usta Kayitesi the Chief Executive Rwanda Governance Board said that while the media has an important obligation to provide information and is an essential service.

She acknowledged that like other economic sectors it had not been spared by the pandemic.

Kayitesi pointed out that media should also consider approaching financial institutions for support to stay afloat and operational.

She added that at the moment the exact impact of each sector was yet to be ascertained and would be a challenge to know which sectors ought to get priority in the event of bailouts.

The RGB chief executive, however, pointed the media that irrespective of the financial challenges the media should maintain the highest possible standards.

She encouraged them to keep delivering factual and timely information to avoid panic among the population and improve compliance to lockdown directives.

Jeremy Dear, Deputy General Secretary of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), a global union federation of journalists' trade union told The New Times that amid the crisis, the media had played a key role in availing accurate, reliable and essential life-saving information.

"Across the world, more people are turning to media to counter misinformation, online fake news and to receive vital information and health advice. Media have seen a surge in readers, viewers and listeners," he said.

The media, he said was however facing revenue challenges forcing them to take drastic actions such as laying off workers and cutting pay.

"Yet at the same time media companies - facing declining advertising revenues - are sacking staff, cutting pay, closing titles and stations. Continuing news coverage through this pandemic must be a priority. It must, therefore, be supported by public funds," he added.

Among the measures that would be of benefit to all concerned stakeholders, (the general public, governments and the media) proposed by IFJ include a publicly financed fund to support newsrooms and media workers to prevent jobs being lost and layoffs and prevent pay cuts.

Dear noted that other lifelines for the media include application of tax and fiscal policies to provide loans, tax relief - tax breaks, rate relief and other financial support for local social enterprises and journalistic cooperatives running media.

He also proposed interventions such as nationwide advertising programmes to promote public health, and other topics of national interest as well as financial support packages for innovative, public interest journalism.