Liberia: Largest Referral Hospital 'Closes' Its Doors - COVID-19

16 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Liberia's largest referral hospital - John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center (JFK) - has suspended services of the Outpatient Department (OPD), which means, the hospital would only render emergency services.

The OPD is defined as a part of the hospital with allotted physical facilities and medical and other staff, with regularly scheduled hours, to provide care for patients who are not registered as inpatients. A hospital department where patients receive a diagnosis and/ or treatment but do not stay overnight.

In a memo to All Administrators, Clinical Heads, Supervisors and Clinicians, the hospital's chief medical officer, Dr. Sia Wata Camanor stated that, "Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the management of the JFKMC has decided to suspend OPD services in all departments except the Infectious Disease Clinic and the Obstetric Clinic where the total number patients seen per day in each clinic should not exceed 50."

The mandate has been enforced since April 7, 2020.

The memo added, "Emergency services in all departments will continue as usual and you are expected to reassign your staff accordingly. You are also advised, where possible, to assign only a minimal number of your staff to shifts. Please submit your shift/call schedules to my office by end of day tomorrow, Wednesday the 8th of April, 2020. Also, encourage your staff to report any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 before reporting for duty so arrangements can be made for them to be tested by the COVID-19 response team."

FrontPageAfrica gathered that two health workers at the Liberia-Japan Friendship Maternity Hospital at the JFK tested positive for COVID-19.

The JFK administration has, therefore, arranged testing for all staff and patients that may have been exposed to them. The hospital also intends to carry out a major disinfecting exercise.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.