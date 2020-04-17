Nigeria: Coronavirus Patient Attempts Escape From Isolation Centre

17 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

An attempt by a COVID-19 patient to escape from an isolation centre in Kaduna State has been foiled by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, an official of the Corps said Thursday.

The patient was captured by Joshua Philip, a Corps Assistant, at the Infectious Disease Control Center, Down Quarters, Kaduna State, spokesperson of the agency, Ekunola Gbenga, said in a statement.

Mr Gbenga said the patient, a male, had tried to leave the isolation center for morning prayers without the permission of doctors.

This, he said, led to a confrontation between "our personnel and the patient, who forcefully picked the keys of the gate of the centre and tried to open the gate to escape, thereby exposing the officer to the virus."

Mr Philip, who 'captured' the patient was given some drugs, and has been instructed to self-isolate for two weeks and call the centre if he develops any symptoms, the statement added.

Earlier this month, six COVID-19 patients escaped from the isolation centre in Osun State. The state later said five were immediately captured.

It is unclear how this escapes might have triggered transmission, but the nation's disease control agency chief, Chikwe Iheakwazu, has said there is evidence of local transmission, so has the commissioner for health in Lagos, Nigeria's epicentre of the virus, Akin Abayomi, said.

Earlier in the week, a gatekeeper in Kaduna State, who recently returned from Lagos State and had no connection to the first five confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, tested positive for COVID-19, Amina Baloni, the Kaduna commissioner for health, said.

Also, on Thursday, a 63-year-old male, who had no travel history, died of COVID-19 in Lagos.

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases, it's highest increase so far, after it recorded 34 Wednesday and 30 Tuesday.

Nigeria's total cases is now 442, with 150 recovery and 13 deaths recorded, as of Thursday night, according to the NDDC.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.