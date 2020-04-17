Kenya: Pedestrian Death in Road Accidents on the Rise, New Report Indicates

16 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Pedestrians account for the highest casualties in road accidents this year, with 367 said to have been killed compared to the same period last year, where 348 pedestrians died on the roads.

This is according to a report released by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The report at the same time indicates that the number of passengers who have lost their lives on the road has gone down compared to the same period in 2019.

One of the latest incidents of pedestrian death is that of renowned linguist, author and journalist Ken Walibora, who lost his life after being knocked down by a Double M bus on Landhies Road on Friday.

Prof Walibora becomes the third Nation Media Group journalist to die in a road accident in just two months.

The other two casualties are Christine Omulando, who was hit and killed by a matatu at Khoja mosque roundabout, and NTV's Raphael Nzioki who died in a hit-and-run accident in the city centre on March 7, 2020.

PASSENGERS

The latest survey results also reveal that 156 passengers lost their lives on the roads by April 13, 2020, compared to 205 who died by the same period in 2019, representing a 23 percent decrease.

Motorcyclists' fatalities have increased by 26 percent to record 238 deaths compared to 188 during the same time last year.

Pedal cyclists' death decreased from 21 deaths last year to 16 deaths by April 13, 2020, a 23 percent decrease.

Some 101 pillions have also died this year compared to 94 the same period last year. The statistics show that 76 drivers have perished compared to 97 in 2019.

The survey also noted that those who sustained severe injuries due to road accidents decreased in 2020 by 20 percent from 494 people in 2019 to 239 in 2020 during the same period.

