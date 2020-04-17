Sudan: Students Will Be Taught in a Way That Enables Them to Absorb Lessons - Dr. Garray

Khartoum — The Director of the National Curriculums, Dr. Omer Al-Garray, affirmed that the method that will be followed in teaching students from kindergarten through high school will make the students 'parents want it especially, and it depends on the scientific standards in the teaching and enables them to absorb all that is required.

At SUNA news forum on Thursday, Dr. Al-Garray said that games will provided for the pupils at the first level in kindergartens and they will be taught to love each other, adding that the pupils in the second level of the kindergarten will be given recitation of Quran and other religions for the non-Muslims.

He stressed that the new curriculum is not hostile to the religion.

He indicated the statistics of the Ministry of Education for the year 2019 - 2020 revealed that most states, including Khartoum, were not able to provide finance for purchasing school books, a matter which proves the former government's lack of desire to enhance the education.

Dr. Al-Garray said that the price of school book in some states has reached 170 pounds.