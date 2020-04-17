South Africa: Eastern Cape Faces a COVID-19 Class and Racial Pandemic of Devastating Consequences

17 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Vusumzi Vusie Mba and Aphiwe Ntlemeza

There is a state of panic and unpreparedness in the Eastern Cape over Covid-19 infections in the province. This has manifested itself through poor planning, indecisive ANC leadership and a failure to be proactive in the quarantine process to combat further local infections.

Despite the seismic shifts in South Africa's political landscape after the 1994 dispensation, unnecessary deaths continue to occur. Two decades after the demise of the oppressive apartheid regime, South Africa faces challenges of an inadequate, inefficient and ineffective healthcare system.

The Covid-19 pandemic has manifested itself as a class pandemic, with grave implications for the poor. South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world, with immense inequality gaps between the developed and under-developed, privileged and underprivileged, and "haves" and "have-nots".

The virus is spreading exponentially in Eastern Cape.

It is important that we drawback to the geographic arrangements of provinces, facilities and infrastructure when analysing and preparing for the coronavirus. The Eastern Cape is South Africa's poorest province and has seen high rates of chronic diseases over the years, which has put strain on the healthcare system.

With few means of medical intervention, and other risk factors such as malnutrition and poor access...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

