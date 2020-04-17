Sudan Currency Printing Press Affirms Its Readiness to Print School Books

Khartoum — Sudan Currency Printing Press has affirmed its readiness to print the school books for all educational levels, starting from kindergarten to the secondary school, in high-quality standards.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Thursday, the representative of Sudan Currency Press, Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, said that the press is owned by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Sudan, indicating that the press carries out the printing of currency and general publications, including magazines.

He said that the indigenization of the school books' printing inside the country will save much foreign currency for the country and provide work opportunities for the youth.