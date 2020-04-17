Sudan: Cabinet Reviews Proposed Amendments in General Budget

Khartoum — Chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, the Council of Ministers Thursday held its third extraordinary meeting for the year 2020 and discussed the arrangements taken by the different organs and concerned ministries to ward off the coronavirus pandemic, the increase of infection cases to 32 and the decision of the higher health emergency committee on a three-week lockdown.

In a press statement, the Minister of Industry and Trade, Madani Abbas Madani, said that the meeting reviewed proposed amendments by the Ministry of Finance in the general budget so as to respond to the economic impacts that result from the coronavirus on the Sudanese economy.

He indicated that the coronavirus have also negative impacts on the global economy, the trade exchange and the movement of exports and imports.

He indicated that the Council of Ministers has appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Finance to provide all the labor aid in light of the pressing economic conditions, adding that the Cabinet also commended the great efforts being made by the Ministry of Health and the health cadres all over the country.

Madani said that the Council of Ministers agreed to give additional powers to the health ministers in the states to confront the coronavirus pandemic, indicating that the meeting also underscored the importance of the technical committees that emerge from the Ministry of Health as the body responsible for the technical aspects relating to the combat of coronavirus.

He pointed out that the Cabinet has affirmed the importance of abiding by the decision of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments on temporarily suspension of groups prayers until the completion of the three-week total lockdown period, and the ministry's decision to prevent gathering in the places of worship.

The minister said that the meeting further discussed the role of the concerned Ministries of Social Development, Industry and Trade and Finance in helping the poor and vulnerable families and alleviating the economic risks that result from the state of total suspension which is necessitated by the health conditions and weakness of the infrastructures in the health field.