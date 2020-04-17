Sudan: Lockdown Contributes to Curb Coronavirus Outbreak - Minister

16 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom has affirmed the importance of the total LOCKDOWN in Khartoum State as it curbs the movement and contributes to prevent the Coronavirus outbreak, specially, most of the pandemic confirmed cases recorded in Khartoum.

The minister who met, Thursday, a delegation representing the Democratic Unionist Party in the presence of the Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Shaza Sidahmed and the Deputy Director of the General Administration of Emergencies, Dr. Tahani Amin said combating the pandemic needs mobilization of all sectors of the community including political parties, civil society organizations and the resistance committees.

