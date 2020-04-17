Sudan: Realization of Peace Top Priority for Government - Hamdouk

16 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk affirmed keenness to realization of just peace as a top priority to the government of the transitional period, stressing his commitment to carry out direct talks as soon as the current pandemic is over.

Hamdouk has earlier telephoned the Head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, Dr. Al-Hadi Idriss and reviewed with him a number of peace pending issues and means for removing all obstacles hindering reaching of a comprehensive and lasting peace in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Dr. Al-Hadi affirmed the Revolutionary Front keenness to reach lasting peace that ends the war and addresses the roots of the crisis to maintain security and stability in the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

