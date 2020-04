Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health Technical Committee for Combating Coronavirus pandemic, chaired by Dr. Tahani Amin held its regular meeting, Thursday, in the presence of the specialized units, the partners and the concerned circles.

The committee reviewed the situation of the pandemic in the world and in Sudan. The reports affirmed that no new Coronavirus cases in the country and that the confirmed cases remained 32 cases including three recovered cases and five deaths.