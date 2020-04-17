Sudan: Hamdouk Relieves Wali (Governor) of Khartoum State

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has issued a decision relieving Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hammad from the position of the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, and assigning the Minister of Federal Government to carry out the duties of the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State until appointment of a new Wali (governor).
