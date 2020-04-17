South Africa: Stranded SA Travellers Are Slowly Being Brought Back Home

17 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

More than 60 stranded South Africans returned from Brazil this week and about 300 returned from Miami on Wednesday.

The South African government has so far repatriated more than 600 of the 3,639 South Africans known to have been stranded abroad by coronavirus lockdowns and is "slowly whittling down" the list.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor has disclosed that one of the South Africans who has returned had not been properly screened before departing for South Africa and so had infected other members of the party with the virus. All of them had gone into quarantine and were being cared for, she said in recorded remarks sent to the media.

Pandor said she was pleased that more than 60 stranded South Africans had returned from Brazil this week and about 300 had returned from Miami on Wednesday while more were expected from the US on Thursday.

But some "sticky areas" were proving difficult, she said.

"For example Thailand. We haven't yet cracked it. As well as permissions from some countries. We are waiting for Pakistan to give us the go-ahead. There's a charter ready to return around 84 South Africans from Pakistan.

"We haven't got the permission as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

