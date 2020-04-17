South Africa: There May a Good Case for Requesting Financial Aid From the International Monetary Fund

opinion

The announcement by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni that the South African government is considering approaching the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance amid the Covid-19 pandemic has drawn quite a bit of criticism. But a loan from the IMF - with or without conditions - could instil investor confidence.

Historically, aid to developing nations by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has typically been marred by strangling economic policies and structural adjustment programmes. In a teleconference, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni ruled out IMF help with strings attached, saying South Africa was not looking for budget support but rather Covid-19-specific packages.

However, as the world faces the unprecedented financial impact of the pandemic, the argument against approaching the IMF needs to be carefully considered. The investor community would probably welcome some conditionality imposed by the IMF, given the government's well-publicised difficulties in implementing growth-enhancing reforms and achieving fiscal sustainability.

Prior to the Covid-19 crisis, South Africa would not have been a poster child for IMF support given that the government mostly borrows locally in rands. However, the government will now have to borrow much more and at substantially higher interest rates due to massive capital flight out of emerging markets....