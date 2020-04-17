Nigeria: Flood Committee Donates N1.5 Billion to Tackle Coronavirus

The Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation has announced the donation of N1.5 billion, to further curtail the coronavirus spread.

The committee said it was bothered with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made on Wednesday after an emergency meeting.

Aliko Dangote, a business mogul, and the chairman of the committee which was inaugurated by President Goodluck Jonathan October 11, 2012, was said to be present at the meeting.

He said it has become imperative for all well-meaning Nigerians to donate generously and help the federal government in fighting this deadly virus.

"The reality of the pandemic has set in now in Nigeria and all hands must be on deck to save our country from its attendant crisis. So far, so good, we need to sustain the momentum and ensure that we curtail the spread," he said.

The committee had earlier assisted victims of communal clashes and insurgency on several occasions in line with its terms of reference.

In attendance at the emergency meeting were: Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Tunde Lemo, Karami Rabiu, Florence Ita-Giwa among others.

Other members who supported the decision taken at the meeting but who could not be in attendance were the co-chairman of the committee, Olisa Agbakoba, Folorunsho Alakija, Sani Lugga, Fatimma Wali-Abdurraham, Hajara Alkali, among others.

The federal government in 2012 set up the committee to raise significant funds to provide reliefs for the flood victims.

At the fund-raising dinner held at the Presidential Villa on November , 2012, eminent citizens pledged about N11.35 billion for the task.

The federal government and Mr Dangote made the highest donation of N2.5 billion at the event.

The committee had consistently intervened in states, across the country that had problems with flood since its inception till date.

Top on the list of donors to the committee are Aliko Dangote, (N2.5 billion), Jim Ovia, (N1 billion), Tony Elumeleu (N500 million), Florounsho Alakija, (N500 million), Prince Arthur Eze, (N480 million), Nigerian Governors' Forum, (N150 million), Flour Mills (N200 million) among many others.