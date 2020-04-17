Sierra Leone: Seawright Mining Donates Le1 Billion Towards COVID-19 Fight

15 April 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

Seawright Mining Company Human Resource Manager Josephine Sia Konomanyi presenting the one billion Leones Cheque to the interim Chairman, Retired Brigadier Hassan Kellie Conteh

Seawright Mining Company has presented a cheque of One Billion Leones to the Interim National Coordinator for COVID-19 Response Team in Sierra Leone towards the fight against COVID-19.

The One Billion Leones cheque was presented to Retired Brigadier Kelli Conteh on Thursday 9th April at the Forecourt of the Emergency Operation Centre,Cockerill in Freetown.

Presenting the donation on behalf of Seawright Mining Company, the Chief Operations Officer, Chaurura Tichaona Saul, said even though the company is still on its exploration stage they thought it fit to support the government at this time due to the impact and danger caused by COVID-19.

He revealed that as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility they saw it fit that they chip in to help in the fight against the virus in the country.

Saul said they were extremely humbled to donate the said amount to the government and people of Sierra Leone to support the strides the government has made in putting in place preventive measures in curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus.

He disclosed that the donation would provide significant and much needed support to Sierra Leone by supplying relief materials, critical health care items and financial support to the Government through the COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee set up by President Bio to contain the virus.

Seawright Mining Company Human Resource Manager Josephine Sia Konomanyi, expressed that their Chief Executive Officer Dr. Alfred Seawright thought it fit to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19 as the country does not have proper medical facilities in saving lives.

She called on other mining companies, NGO's and other well-meaning organizations to come on board to help in the fight because they could only win if they do it together.

She said that what they expected at the end of the day is for the government to utilize the money for its intended purpose which can help save lives and for the virus not to spread in the country.

Receiving the cheque of one billion Leones from Seawright Mining Company Human Resource Manager Josephine Sia Konomanyi, the interim Chairman, Retired Brigadier Hassan Kellie Conteh on behalf of the EOC expressed appreciation to Seawright Mining Company for such a gesture. He said the donation came at the right time as the center is currently working on other strategies to expand on their response.

He therefore assured them that the donated amount will be used for the intended purpose to impact their response.

This is not the first national intervention of Seawright Mining Company. The company donated over $20,000,000 (Twenty Thousand Dollars) KVA Generators, $15,000,000 Tents, assorted soap and bags of rice during the Mudslide and Flooding in Freetown in 2014 to the Office of National Security (ONS) among other goodwill gestures in their operational areas and beyond.

