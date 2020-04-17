Sierra Leone: ACC Indicts Pharmacy Board Official

16 April 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), on15thApril, 2020, filed an indictment against ABDUL RAZAK KABBA,Senior Information Technology Officer at the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone, and of Wilberforce Guard Room, Wilberforce, Freetown, on sixteen (16) counts of corruption offences bordering on Conflict of Interest, contrary to Section 45(1), Participating in Proceedings of a Public Body, contrary to Section 45(2), and Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42(1)of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008, as Amended by the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act, No.9 of 2019, respectively.

Between May, 2017 and November, 2018,ABDUL RAZAK KABBA in his capacity as Senior Information Technology Officer at the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone, failed to disclose in writing a direct and personal interest in JPS Electronics of No.2 Upper Brook Street, Freetown, a business Enterprisewholly-owned by him, and contractedthe said business entity for several procurement related activities, including, the procurement of electronic items, the networking of the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone Head Office in Freetown, the procurement of two (2) Designing Software for the Registration and Information Departments, the Repairs of existing Electronics equipment in Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone Bo Office; and the replacement of faulty Router attached to the Office of the Registrar of Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone in Freetown.

Similarly, ABDUL RAZAK KABBAbeing the Senior Information Technology Officer at the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone, notwithstanding his personal interest in a procurement contract, unlawfully took part in a decision to be executed by the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone and the West African Health Organization (WAHO), thereby improperly conferring onto himself an advantage, by participating in proceedings in which JPS Electronics was awarded contracts for the supply of equipment, without the said ABDUL RAZAK KABBA disclosing his personal interest.

Meanwhile, the indictee is expected to appear in the High Court Holden at Freetown on Thursday 23rd April, 2020.

