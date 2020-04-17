Sierra Leone: Man, 53, Remanded for Penetrating Girl, 12

16 April 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

By Ibrahim Kabba.Turay

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens presiding at the High Court in Freetown yesterday remanded one Abdulai Barrie for allegedly penetrating a child below the age of eighteen to wit twelve years.

The accused is before the court on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No. 12 of 2012.

State Prosecutor, Ms J.B. Kamara alleges that Abdulai Barrie on the 16th of February 2019 in Freetown engaged in an act of sexual penetration of a child below the age of eighteen to wit twelve years.

But the accused person has denied the charge when put to him by the court clerk.

The state prosecutor begged the judge for an adjournment so that he would have time to summon his witnesses.

In a related matter, the judge also remanded Mohamed Sesay for sexually penetrating a six year-old child

Sesay is before the court on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 12 of 2012.

State Prosecutor, Ms. J.B. Kamara alleges that, on 21st December, 2018 at Mambo Village, Peninsular in Freetown, the accused sexually penetrated the victim.

He has also denied the charges.

Meanwhile, the judge has adjourned both matters to 25th April, 2020

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.