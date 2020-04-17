Gambia: Africell Donates D12 Million to Fight COVID-19

16 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

One of the country's giant GSM operators, Africell has donated D12,000,000 to Gambia's effort to contain and defeat the covid-19 pandemic.

The funds will be distributed over the next three months directly via Afrimoney to front-line health workers, whose courage and hard work in these difficult circumstances is helping to keep Gambians healthy and safe, according to news release from the GSM operator.

"The payments will supplement the normal wages of these front-line workers, giving them the financial security needed to support themselves and their families at a time of significantly increased risk."

"All eligible Doctors will receive D2,000 per month while nurses and all other front-line staff will receive D1,000 per month. The scheme is currently scheduled to last for three months."

Commenting on the donation, CEO of Africell Gambia, Alieu Badara Mbye said: "For Africell, contributing to the campaign against Covid-19 is a duty, not an option. We are stronger together. Africell is committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government and the people of Gambia as we take on this challenge. Our donation to Gambia's heroic front-line health workers is a token of our admiration and gratitude to front-line health workers for the risks they take and the hard work they put into keeping the rest of us safe."

"Together we can Break the Chain & Stop the Spread of covid-19. Stay Safe!"

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

