Gambia: Basse Inferno Victims Get Over D4 Million Aid

16 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Stakeholders in the Upper River Region (URR) are currently distributing more than D4,000,000 to over five hundred people who were affected by the Basse market inferno.

The inferno which occurred in February was reported to have consumed over 300 stalls within the market.

The cash distribution is being conducted by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) in Basse in collaboration with the Governor's Office, Red Cross, Basse Area Council and Basse Market Committee.

The regional disaster management coordinator for URR, Hudul E.N. Colley, has confirmed the development to our reporter.

The cash distribution, he explained, was divided into different categories, saying "victims that were selling on the floor and those that were using tables will each receive D5, 754, while victims that had shops in the market will each receive D13, 560."

According to him, the initial assessment conducted by them about the number of people affected by the fire incident was 523 people.

"However, about 300 people have also recently come forward claiming that they also had shops at the market. We will therefore conduct an assessment and screening about the 300 hundred people and if possible, find fund for them," he stated. He added the 300 people were claiming that they were not in town when the first assessment was conducted.

