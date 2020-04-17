Gambia: Ward Councilor Pressures BAC Chairman to Step Down

16 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur Ward Councilor, Momodou Charreh Jibba has written to the chairman of Brikama Area Council (BAC) Sheriffo Sonko, asking him to step down as the chairman of the council.

Mr. Sonko was expelled from the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) last month, after being accused of shifting allegiance to President Adama Barrow. He became chairman of the council in the 2017 Local Governments Election through the United Democratic Party.

Councilor Jibba urged chairman Sonko to leave office with dignity, saying that was his personal campaign in which both the councilors and council staff do not have any part in the situation.

"It is a done deal, your career as chairman of Brikama Area Council (BAC) is cut short, I hope you will take it in good faith," Jibba said in his letter.

He told Mr. Sonko that there is life after chairmanship and believes that there is more in future for him to attain.

