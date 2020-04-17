Gambia: Agera Provides Food Aid to Gambia Red Cross Society

16 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

Atlanta Gambian Emergency Relief Association (AGERA), Tuesday donated 250 bags of rice, 30 boxes of sugar cubes and 250 packets of water to The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) for onward distribution to the most vulnerable.

Alasan Senghore, Secretary General of GRCS thanked AGERA for the generosity, saying it is comforting to know that even when people are suffering, they find a way of helping others who may need help.

He assured the donor that the items will be given to those who need it most across the country.

Mr. Senghore called for coordination of efforts to avoid the spread of coronavirus and to ensure that materials and items reach to people who need them the most.

Sainey Faye, AGERA representative, said the association was formed about 20 years ago in Atlanta, USA to help bring back Gambians who pass away in Atlanta and the United States in general to The Gambia for burial.

He added that they have also been providing disaster relief assistance, health and education among other.

