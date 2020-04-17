Gambia: Real De Banjul Pursues League Trophy

16 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Real De Banjul Football Club is pursuing this year's league trophy after their sterling flaunt in the league campaign.

The city boys were five points ahead of second-spot Gambia Armed Forces before coronavirus impeded Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One league matches last month.

Coach Ebrima Jarra and his charges will fight to win their remaining league outings to lift this year's league title once the league resumes.

Real De Banjul surrendered the league trophy to Brikama United last season despite beating Marimoo 2-1 in their final league match, played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa's Lockdown 'Will Be Phased Out'
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.