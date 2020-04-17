Gambia: Real De Banjul Pursues League Trophy

Real De Banjul Football Club is pursuing this year's league trophy after their sterling flaunt in the league campaign.

The city boys were five points ahead of second-spot Gambia Armed Forces before coronavirus impeded Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One league matches last month.

Coach Ebrima Jarra and his charges will fight to win their remaining league outings to lift this year's league title once the league resumes.

Real De Banjul surrendered the league trophy to Brikama United last season despite beating Marimoo 2-1 in their final league match, played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.