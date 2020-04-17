Gambia: GAA Active in Training Despite COVID-19 Spate

Gunjur Athletics Academy (GAA) is currently active in training despite coronavirus epidemic in The Gambia.

The Gunjur based athletics academy are embarking on massive training at the Gunjur Nyamina Nyamina Football Field to prepare themselves fit enough for local competitions and national championships in future.

They have participated in many competitions such as Kombo South, West Coast Region and national athletics championships prior to the covid-19 outbreak in the country last month.

Meanwhile, Gunjur Athletics Academy (GAA) has produced many athletes for the country's athletics national team since its inception some years ago.