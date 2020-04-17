Western Sahara: Brahim Gali - 'The Saharawi People Will Face This Pandemic With Awareness, Responsibility, Discipline and Commitment'

Chahid El-Hafed (Dignity Camps) — The President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic , General Secretary of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Gali, has addressed a message to the nation on the occasion of the international health crisis caused by COVID 19 and the measures implemented by the Saharawi State to face the pandemic.

In a speech broadcast live on National Television (http://rasd.tv/) and National Radio, the Saharawi president has warned that the peoples of the world are currently going through one of their worst periods in history as a result of the spread of the COVID 19 virus, which has internationally caused regrettable human and economic losses.

"We are facing a danger that requires everyone, without exception, full collaboration to face this pandemic and prevent its catastrophic spread within our people," said the Saharawi president, while recalling the early and necessary measures promoted by the Government taking into account the regional and international scenario.

Recalling the absence of positive cases in the liberated areas of the Democratic Saharawi Arab Republic and the refugee camps, Brahim Gali highlighted the effort carried out by the National Committee for Monitoring and Prevention of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the full citizen collaboration with the announced measures.

For the Saharawi president, the current situation deserves a special mention to the health teams and the security forces for their discipline and dedication in these difficult times.

"The crucial battle of our people for their existence can only end with the victory and full sovereignty of the Saharawi State over the entire national territory, which requires full and permanent preparation to face all obstacles." He also warned that "in the face of the atrocious occupation of the Moroccan regime, which has caused exile and the absence of resources, we are called to redouble our efforts, within the framework of national unity, and to be attentive to the purposes of the enemy.

In line, Brahim Gali has emphasized the responsibility of the UN and its obligation towards the population living in the occupied areas of Western Sahara and the Saharawi political prisoners imprisoned by the Moroccan occupation regime. It has also blamed the Moroccan regime on the lives of illegally convicted activists.

"Under the leadership of the POLISARIO, the Sahrawi people have known how to overcome all challenges and face adversity, whatever its magnitude. He will face this global epidemic with conscience, responsibility, discipline and commitment ", he highlighted.

Given the inability of the great powers to cope with the pandemic, Brahim Gali has warned that the only effective measures to deal with the virus are "confinement and social distancing." So it has demanded that all citizens respect confinement and minimize mobility in refugee camps and liberated areas.

"I take this opportunity to appeal to you, for the benefit of national interests, to protect your lives and the lives of all the people against a cruel enemy," added the Saharawi president.

Finally, the head of state has indicated that we face a great challenge that requires an understanding of the situation and its risks. And it has once again emphasized prevention as one of the main pillars of the Saharawi health system and its successes.SPS