Somalia: FGs Intensifies Coronavirus Testing, Sets Up New Quarantine Facility

The minister of health Fowsia Abikar Noor has said that the government has increased screening for COVID19 an expanded isolation facilities for suspected cases.

During a press conference, the minister announced that a new quarantine facility which can take up to 100 people had been set up as they intensify the fight against coronavirus.

She said "From the 7th april when the laboratory opened its doors 186 people who were suspected contracting the deadly virus were tested, 80 of them tested positive 70 were men and ten were women".

She said patients aged between 20 to 40 years make 60 percent of the patients. More than 90% of the patients are in Mogadishu. The people who were tested from 16th April 2020 are 193, 80 of them tested positive, so far 47 people were tested today and the results will ready tomorrow.

The people who tested positive From 0-20 year are 3, 48 0f the patients are aged between 20 to 40 years, 16 patients are aged between 40 to 60 years, and 3 patients are above 60 years of age. Bringing the total number to 80". The minister quoted.

In Mogadishu 73 tested positive, Hargeisa has 5 cases and Kismayo 2 the virus claimed 5 lives 3 of them died in hospitals after their samples were taken they were ill before they contracted corona virus.

The FGS equipped De-martiini Hospital for patient with covid-19. The hospital earlier had 46 beds with only 8 equipped with oxygen. But now it has a new ICU facility with 25 beds and t 50 beds with oxygen help the patients with breathing difficulties.10 doctors and 10 nurses were transferred from Digfeer hospital to De-martiini hospital.

The FGS received medical equipment and medical drugs to prevent covid-19. The equipment included (PPE) personal protection equipment and beds. Somalia received medical donations from WHO, UAE, IOM and Jack ma foundation. The Health Minister requested citizens to practice social distancing and to avoid public gatherings.